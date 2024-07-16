Tuesday at the RNC to feature focus on immigration, crime

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

After an eventful first day at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, the second day will feature a speech from another former GOP presidential candidate and a focus on issues pertaining to immigration and crime.

According to the Republican National Committee, Tuesday’s theme will be “Make America Safe Again,” with speakers focusing on supporting law enforcement, securing the southern border and a wide variety of other issues.

While the GOP has yet to release a list of speakers for Tuesday’s session, which will get underway at approximately 5 p.m., the Associated Press is reporting that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will be one of those scheduled to address the convention.

Former President Donald Trump officially announced he has chosen U.S. Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, to be his running mate.

Haley was the last candidate standing in the race to prevent former President Donald Trump from securing the nomination, and she has largely been critical of Trump’s policies during the campaign season.

It is expected she will deliver remarks on the importance of unity within the party, among other topics.

Monday’s speakers largely focused on issues surrounding the economy and inflation, but many also delved into issues of crime and immigration, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who criticized Democrats of allowing high crime rates in large cities across the U.S., including Chicago.

The Republican platform for the 2024 election calls for policy initiatives to “rebuild cities” and to fully fund and support members of law enforcement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The platform also focused heavily on immigration, promising the “largest deportation operation in American history,” as well as deporting “pro-Hamas radicals” and stopping what it called a “migrant crime epidemic.”

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the RNC in Milwaukee on Monday night

Trump himself has long been an outspoken proponent of aggressive enforcement operations in the immigration sphere, telling CNN in a recent interview he would aim to deport “15-to-20 million undocumented immigrants,” though the publication pointed to data suggesting the actual number of undocumented individuals in the U.S. is likely lower.

Trump also has called for the U.S. military to participate in efforts to secure the border.

Tuesday’s program will likely get underway at approximately 5 p.m. Central, with live coverage on NBC Chicago’s website, mobile app and 24/7 News Streaming service.