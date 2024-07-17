How long is the RNC? Trump set to speak at end of convention

NOTE: Live coverage of the RNC will appear in the player above as it is available

Donald Trump will speak on the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention this week, marking his first public remarks since being attacked a rally over the weekend.

The event will come to a close Thursday with the former president rounding out four days of speeches and pageantry in Milwaukee as he became his party's official nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Before his speech comes remarks from his now-running mate JD Vance, as well as his son Donald Trump Jr.

Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president's strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

The attack on Trump has put a heightened focus on safety and security of the event.

Trump was injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, with one person killed and two others seriously hurt in the act of violence.

The former president said in a social media post that he was going to delay his trip by two days because of the attempted assassination “but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

The convention began with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting and their families.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

While Trump is not expected to speak on Wednesday, here's a list of who is.

You can find a full list of expected speakers throughout the convention here.

How can I watch the 2024 RNC?

All five floor sessions of the Republican National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above. Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Viewers can also expect to see expanded convention coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times include (all times Central):

Monday: 12:50 p.m.-4:41 p.m., 6-10 p.m. CT

Tuesday: 5-10 p.m. CT

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. CT

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. CT

On Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) beginning at 8 p.m. CT, NBC 5 will carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.