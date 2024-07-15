WATCH LIVE: You can watch all speeches from the floor of the Republican National Convention live in the player above, and on NBC 5 Chicago's 24/7 Streaming News channel. You can also find a schedule of the action here.

Former President Donald Trump has been formally nominated by his party in the upcoming presidential election, with that process playing out at Monday’s first session at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was put over the top in the voting by the Florida delegation, led by his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and will appear on the party’s presidential ticket for the third consecutive election.

Trump also made his pick for his vice presidential nominee on TruthSocial on Monday afternoon, selecting Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Here are the latest headlines from Milwaukee.

4:19 p.m.: Convention recesses, will resume at approximately 6 p.m.

The Republican National Convention has gone into recess and will resume at approximately 6 p.m., House Speaker Mike Johnson announced.

The list of expected speakers during the evening session includes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue and Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

4:05 p.m.: Vance nominated by acclimation at RNC as Trump’s running mate

Ohio Sen. JD Vance has been officially named the Republican party’s nominee for vice president after being picked as Donald Trump’s running mate on Monday afternoon.

Rather than going through a full nominating process, the Republican National Convention’s delegates voiced their approval of Vance in a unanimous decision, and he was declared the party’s VP nominee.

Vance is expected to address the convention at some point during the week, but an official schedule has not been released.

3:53 p.m.: Vance introduced to convention crowd

Ohio Sen. JD Vance was introduced to the delegates by House Speaker Mike Johnson, drawing a loud ovation from the crowd in Fiserv Forum.

Vance was announced by Trump as his running mate pick on Monday afternoon as the roll call of states began to confirm Trump's nomination for the Republican ticket.

3:34 p.m.: Biden reacts to Vance's selection as Trump's running mate

President Joe Biden has given his first reaction to the selection of Ohio Sen. JD Vance as Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election.

"Here's the deal about JD Vance: he talks a big game about working people," Biden told Bloomberg. "But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich."

3:20 p.m.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to get Secret Service protection

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will get Secret Service protection after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump this week.

President Joe Biden directed Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas to give Kennedy that protection this week in the wake of the shooting.

Trump had called for Kennedy to receive protection in a post on Truth Social following the shooting.

2:49 p.m.: Rep. Mary Miller casts Illinois' delegate votes to Trump

Rep. Mary Miller, who represents Illinois' 15th Congressional district, formally pledged the state's 64 delegate votes to Trump during the roll call of states.

“I’m proud to represent Illinois, the Land of Lincoln, the first Republican president, and on behalf of parents who are horrified by Joe Biden’s attack on parental rights," she said. "On behalf of farmers who are being crushed by the Biden economy. On behalf of our daughters who Biden is forcing to compete against men in sports, and on behalf of the victims of the Kamala Harris border crisis, Illinois proudly casts all 64 votes for President Donald J. Trump.”

2:35 p.m.: Indiana Rep. Jim Banks pledges state's delegates to Trump

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mike Braun, pledged the state's delegates to the Republican National Convention to Donald Trump.

2:33 p.m.: Wisconsin welcomes delegates, casts votes for Donald Trump

Brian Schimming, chair of the Wisconsin Republican Party, casts the state's delegate votes for Donald Trump.

2:23 p.m.: Eric Trump, Florida delegation put Trump over top for nomination

Former President Donald Trump is officially the Republican party’s nominee for president after Florida pledged its 125 delegates to him on Monday afternoon.

Trump’s son Eric joined the delegation on the floor of the convention to make the nomination official.

This will mark the third consecutive election that Trump will be the party’s nominee for president, defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016 and falling to President Joe Biden in 2020.

He will aim to become just the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms in office, hoping to join Grover Cleveland in that group.

2:17 p.m.: JD Vance named Trump’s running mate

Trump announced his vice presidential nomination pick on TruthSocial Monday afternoon, selecting Ohio Sen. JD Vance for the role.

Vance, first elected to the Senate in 2023, has been a fierce advocate for Trump’s policies, and was one of four finalists for the role.

Vance is expected to be formally introduced at the Republican National Convention on Monday afternoon.

1:21 p.m.: RNC begins with moment of silence for victims in Trump assassination attempt

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley formally opened the convention with a moment of silence “to reflect on the terrible events that took place” in Pennsylvania on Saturday, “and to pray for the victims and their families.”