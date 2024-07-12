How to watch the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee: Time, streaming, channel and more

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be closely watched for a number of reasons in the lead-up to its Democratic counterpart and the presidential election this fall.

With Donald Trump's vice president pick expected to be introduced, celebrity guest appearances made and a number of major issues on the line, there will be no shortage of headline-making news.

So how can you watch it all happen? Here's what to know:

When is the 2024 RNC?

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

How can you watch the RNC live?

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of speeches each day Monday through Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps. (Watch live in the player above)

Streaming times include:

Monday: 12:50 p.m.-4:41 p.m., 6-10 p.m. CT

Tuesday: 5-10 p.m. CT

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. CT

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. CT

On Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) beginning at 8 p.m. CT, NBC 5 will carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

Who is speaking at the RNC?

As of Friday, three days out from the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, an official schedule of speakers still has not been released.

While several politicians and celebrities, including a few surprising guests, confirmed speeches on their own behalf, their presence has not yet officially been confirmed by convention organizers.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of the former president, told WISN-TV she thinks people will be "surprised and excited" to see the list of "unlikely" speakers.

Amber Rose

Perhaps one of the most surprising speakers of all is rapper, model and television personality Amber Rose.

Rose, who previously dated Kanye West, announced her speech at the convention on X and Instagram, saying, “It’s True…#MAGA.” Her attendance has not been confirmed by the RNC.

Ron DeSantis

An anonymous source with close knowledge of the schedule told NBC News that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had now been added after initially not being given a spot. DeSantis, who dropped out of the primary election race in January and endorsed Trump, has been the governor of Florida since 2019.

"I will confirm a change in schedule that means he will now be speaking," the source said.

A source close to DeSantis, however, said they had always been on the schedule.

"We have been told for a while we had a speaking slot and have never been told we do not," that source said.

The RNC has not officially confirmed DeSantis as a speaker.

Jim Banks

Campaign staff for Jim Banks, a former senator and current representative from Indiana, confirmed he will also deliver a speech at the convention. Banks has endorsed Trump and is currently up for election in the senate.

According to Banks' staff, he will speak at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Jeff Kauffman

Jeff Kauffman, Republican Party of Iowa Chair, said in a statement to the Des Moines Register he will deliver a speech to formally nominate Trump on Monday afternoon.

Kauffman is a long-time Trump supporter, who maintained his neutrality throughout the Iowa caucus process.

In his statement, Kauffman also said that as far as he knows, this is the first time any Iowan has delivered the speech to nominate the candidate.

Brenna Bird

Kauffman is not the only Iowan to take the stage. Brenna Bird, Iowa attorney general, also confirmed her speaking slot in a statement to the Des Moines Register. In her statement, she said she is scheduled to speak Tuesday.

Neither Bird nor Kauffman's speeches have been confirmed by the RNC.

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump's announcement of his vice-presidential running mate is one of the most highly anticipated moments of the convention.

Sources familiar with the convention’s schedule said Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is set to speak right before the vice-presidential candidate does on Wednesday.

The younger Trump is both a close friend and avid supporter of J.D. Vance, the senator from Ohio who is widely considered to be one of Trump’s possible picks for the vice president spot.

The announcement of Trump Jr.'s speech is yet to be confirmed by the RNC.

What are the themes for this year's RNC?

Trump's campaign announced the 2024 Republican National Convention program, revealing daily "themes" for the event. They include:

Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again

Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again

Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again

Thursday: Make America Great Once Again