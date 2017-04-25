The front of the house at 11947 Iredell St. has been featured countless times as the home in the lead-in of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." It was used in the filming of "True Blood" and "Rome." Not to mention George Clooney lives down the street, and Bruno Mars lives in the same neighborhood. Situated in an exclusive Studio City area known for its privacy, the 7,800-square foot grand Italian estate is a celebrity in its own right in a famous part of town.



And it's for sale, for $8.9 million.



"It transports you to Italy, to another world," listing agent Robert E Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills says of the property.



The owners "extensively" remodeled the property in 2005, Howell says, with inspiration from Medici Castle in Florence.



The seven-bedroom home is listed as move-in ready with "sweeping cathedral high ceilings, stone columns, hand-tooled woodwork, Venetian hand plastered walls, 17th century chandeliers & artist Giorgio Tuscani's spectacular murals."



That's not all. Howell says the home boasts a saltwater pool with waterfalls, his and hers walk-in closets, gourmet indoor and outdoor chefs kitchens, a covered veranda and a "Master suite is so romantic and dreamy, you will never want to leave," all situated on nearly an acre of land.



A rare open house has been planned from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. More details and contact info here.