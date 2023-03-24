A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Chicago area Saturday as a system threatens to bring bursts of heavy and potentially accumulating snow for many this weekend.

The advisory begins at 4 a.m. Saturday and continues until 1 p.m. for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane counties.

The advisory warns of snow totals between 4 and 7 inches for Lake and McHenry counties, with some locations potentially seeing even higher amounts. In DeKalb and Kane, totals are expected to reach between 2 and 5 inches.

The conditions will likely make for hazardous travel conditions as untreated roads become covered with slushy snow and snow rates peak at 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, particularly during the overnight and early morning hours.

Areas outside of these regions likely will see little to no accumulation, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Along Interstate 88, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible, while areas south and southeast will likely see a "slushy coating," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman reports.

Rain is expected to start transitioning to snow late Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

"Several inches of snow accumulation are possible across parts of extreme northern Illinois. Exercise caution if you encounter snow on the roads tonight and tomorrow," the National Weather Service tweeted Friday morning.

The snow is expected to come to an end by the afternoon hours, but the cooler temperatures Saturday will be short-lived.

Highs Saturday will likely sit in the upper-30s, before returning to the 40s for Sunday and into the 50s for the start of the work week.

Sunday also marks the start of the annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K race in Chicago. Luckily for runners, the warmer temps will be paired with mostly sunny skies, Roman said.