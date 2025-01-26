Wind advisory issued for Chicago area to start work week

A wind advisory has been issued for most of northern Illinois, with strong gusts possible as the new work week gets underway.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will cover McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and northern and central Cook County in the Chicago area.

The advisory will also cover areas near Rockford, including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties, according to officials.

That advisory will go into effect Monday morning and remain in effect until 6 p.m., according to NWS officials.

As temperatures warm on Monday, wind gusts out of the southwest will pick up, with sustained winds of 20-to-30 miles per hour throughout the late morning and the afternoon hours.

Gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected, and occasional gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour will be possible, especially in areas closer to Lake Michigan, according to officials.

The winds will accompany warmer temperatures, which are expected to take hold after a week of below-freezing weather. High temperatures Monday will rise into the low-40s, and the Chicago area will see temperatures consistently around that level for most of the week.

A storm system will push through the area late Friday, bringing a chance of rain to the upper Midwest, and those chances of precipitation will continue through the end of the weekend, according to forecast models.

Temperatures are expected to dip back toward their seasonal averages to start the month of February, according to forecast models.

More information will be made available by the NBC 5 Storm Team throughout the week, both on the NBC 5 News and on the NBC Chicago app.