Wet and windy Sunday in Chicago forecast

Temperatures will still be above normal in the Chicago area Sunday, but there will be plenty of wind and rain in the forecast as well to wrap up the holiday weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light-to-moderate rain is expected to fall into the late afternoon before finally ending after sunset.

Windy conditions are also expected thanks to a passing area of low-pressure, with Indiana seeing wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and parts of Illinois seeing gusts of 20-to-30 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

That low-pressure system is expected to exit the area by the evening hours, with dry conditions overnight. Some fog could also develop, leading to some visibility concerns on area roadways heading into Monday morning.

Monday is expected to remain dry, but Tuesday will see another chance of rain as another system swings through the area on New Year’s Eve. As temperatures cool behind that system, some snow could mix in with the rain, but no accumulations are expected.

As that system exits the area, cooler temperatures are expected, with a lengthy cooling trend anticipated as 2025 gets underway. Highs will only be in the low-30s on Wednesday and will steadily get cooler from there, with readings dropping into the 20s by the weekend.

Even colder weather could potentially emerge in the forecast during the first full week of 2025, with models indicating the possibility of low temperatures dropping below zero according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

