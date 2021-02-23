Chicago Weather

Warmest Day of the Year So Far Expected Tuesday

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists forecast a high of 43 degrees Tuesday

Warmer temperatures are expected this week as the Chicago area begins to thaw from a February that has largely stayed below freezing, but residents will be greeted with the warmest day of the year so far Tuesday.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists forecast a high of 43 degrees Tuesday and around 40 degrees Wednesday. 

"We not been above 41 degrees so far this year, the longest wait for that temperature since 1979," Meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

In fact, Chicago spent exactly 400 hours below freezing from 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 through 12 p.m. on Feb. 21.

"That’s a long time," Deanno said.

Thursday and Friday will likely stay in the low to mid 30s, before the 40s return for another mild weekend with chances for rain and snow.

