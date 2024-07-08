Remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl could impact Chicago area this week

The Chicago area could see off-and-on showers and storms Monday, but a bigger disturbance could be on the way after Tropical Storm Beryl makes landfall in Texas.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team and the National Weather Service, the remnants of Beryl, which could strengthen back into a hurricane before making landfall, could potentially cause heavy rain and even localized flooding as it pushes north and away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast models are still trying to dial in where the storm system could potentially travel, with NWS officials cautioning of a “sharp cut-off” between areas that receive heavy rain to areas that receive little-to-no precipitation from the system.

Heads up! The remnants of tropical system Beryl will barrel through the Lower Great Lakes region Tuesday night into Wednesday night and graze our area. Stay up to date on the forecast! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Vigw61d3tE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 7, 2024

For those areas that do get that precipitation, waves of rain are expected to impact the area from Tuesday evening and well into the day on Wednesday, which could cause localized flooding in various parts of the area.

Prior to the arrival of that system, scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday and into Tuesday morning. Significant rainfall accumulations aren’t expected, with periods of dry weather mixed in.

Temperatures are only expected to reach into the upper-70s on Wednesday, but will slowly increase as the remnants of Beryl move away from the region. By the weekend, highs could soar back into the low-to-mid 90s, with increasing humidity on Sunday and into Monday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest forecast models and more information on Beryl as it makes landfall.