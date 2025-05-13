Indiana

Indiana residents targeted by scam toll emails from hacked accounts: Officials

Messages were sent out on Tuesday morning as part of the scam, requesting payment of unpaid tolls

By James Neveau and NBC Chicago Staff

Hamburg3
Felipe Trueba - Pool / Getty Images)

If you received an email about an outstanding toll balance from an Indiana government account, it was likely part of a wide-reaching scam involving a hacked email provider.

That’s according to state officials with the Indiana Office of Technology, who said in a statement that a former email provider for the state was hacked, allowing accounts to send out fraudulent emails claiming that residents owed money on unpaid tolls in the “TxTag” system, which covers drivers in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) is aware of fraudulent messages purportedly sent by state agencies about collecting tolls," a statement read. "These messages are scams, and users should not click on any of the links."

Officials say the company’s contract with the state ended in December, but state accounts were not removed. A contractor’s account was then hacked, allowing for messages to be sent.

Officials say they are “unaware” of any ongoing infiltration of state systems.

A barrage of emails went out Tuesday morning from a variety of accounts linked to Indiana government departments, including the Department of Natural Resources, the State Board of Education, and even the governor’s office.

Local

Illinois 42 mins ago

Suburban woman arrested, charged after children given THC candy at local park

Health & Science 46 mins ago

Cases of drug-resistant fungus found in 17 states, including Illinois

The phony emails claimed that residents had “unpaid toll fees” of varying amounts, and warned of the potential for penalties or vehicle registration holds.

It then included a URL to pay the balance down.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an alert on the emails and text messages, urging residents never to click on links in unsolicited emails and to report any scam emails to the Federal Trade Commission.

“Scammers are relentless in exploiting hardworking Hoosiers, and these fake TxTag emails are no exception,” he said. “We’re fighting back against fraudsters, but Hoosiers must stay vigilant. Never click links or share personal information from unsolicited emails.” 

Residents are also urged to verify any toll-related issues through the official TxTag website, and to report suspicious emails to the Attorney General’s office via its consumer website.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it does not send texts or emails about past due balances, and urged residents to call their office if they had any questions.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us