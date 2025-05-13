A new food hall is coming to the Chicago suburbs, featuring several outposts of popular city restaurants and award-winning Chicago chefs. But it's coming in a bit of an unexpected way -- inside the forthcoming new Hollywood Casino Joliet.

The new restaurants will be located inside the casino as a reimagined foot court, set to be called "Boulevard Food & Drink Hall," according to a press release. It will be operated by James Beard Award Winning chef Shawn McClain's MCH hospitality group.

At least five restaurants are confirmed for the food hall, along with a breakfast and bakery counter, a "mid-century Hollywood inspired bar" and a New York City-style pizza concept called Five50 Pizza.

“Boulevard is designed to be a lively place for customers to gather and enjoy great food and drinks,” Greg Moore, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino Aurora said in the release. “Bringing in local establishments that our customers know and love is an excellent addition to our new best-in-class property."

One of the restaurants is Lucky Goat, an all-new burger restaurant from famous Chicago chef Stephanie Izard, known for her award-winning spots Girl & the Goat and Duck Duck Goat. The new burger joint will include specialty burgers, fries, milkshakes and more, the release said.

Boulevard will also be home to the first suburban location for popular gourmet taco spot Antique Taco, the release went on to say. It will also have offer Pretty Cool Ice Cream, a well-known ice cream shop with busy locations on the north and west sides.

Earlier this year, the casino project, which also includes a new Aurora Hollywood Casino near the Aurora Premium Outlets, announced two new Italian restaurants from celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will open, with one at each casino.

In 2022, Hollywood Casinos announced it was relocating its Joliet and Aurora riverboat casinos to land-based sites. The new Hollywood Casino Joliet is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to officials, and the new Hollywood Casino Aurora, part of the suburb's new APEX Entertainment District, is set to open in the first part of 2026.

As development continues, here's a sneak peak into what the new food hall will look like: