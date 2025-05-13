A 19-year-old was found dead and another individual was hospitalized after a fire tore through an apartment on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

According to Chicago fire officials, the 19-year-old woman was found inside a residence in the 5200 block of North Bernard in the North Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon following the blaze.

Still & Box on the 5200 block of N. Bernard has been struck out. There was a yellow transport to Stroger and sadly, one DOA at the scene. The fire is under Investigation; no further info. pic.twitter.com/UaFxjrVS15 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2025

A 45-year-old man was also transported to an area hospital in good condition, fire officials said.

The fire has been struck out at the residence, but no further information was available on a cause.

