Sunday Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

After an eventful weather weekend, the Chicago area woke up to another batch of fresh snow on Sunday morning, with the south suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana seeing up to three inches of new snow overnight.

The highest reported snowfall occurred in Collegeville, Indiana, located in Jasper County, where three inches of snow fell overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the far southwest suburbs of Chicago also saw up to two inches of fresh snow, according to the service.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the area:

ILLINOIS:

Cook County –

Chicago (West Ridge): 1 inch

LaGrange Park: 1 inch

Midway Airport: 0.6 inches

O’Hare Airport: 0.4 inches

Kane County –

Batavia: 1.1 inches

Kankakee County –

Bourbonnais: 1 inch

LaSalle County –

La Salle: 1.2 inches

Ottawa: 1.8 inches

Livingston County –

Chatsworth: 2 inches

Will County –

Joliet: 1.1 inches

Lakewood Shores: 1.5 inches

Manhattan: 1.4 inches

New Lenox: 2 inches

Peotone: 1.5 inches

Romeoville: 1 inch

INDIANA:

Jasper County -

Collegeville: 3 inches

Fair Oaks: 1.8 inches

Remington: 1.8 inches

Lake County –

Cedar Lake: 2 inches

St. John: 1.3 inches

Newton County –

Morocco: 2 inches

Porter County –

Boone Grove: 1.3 inches

Valparaiso: 1.5 inches