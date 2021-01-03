Sunday Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

After an eventful weather weekend, the Chicago area woke up to another batch of fresh snow on Sunday morning, with the south suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana seeing up to three inches of new snow overnight.
The highest reported snowfall occurred in Collegeville, Indiana, located in Jasper County, where three inches of snow fell overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the far southwest suburbs of Chicago also saw up to two inches of fresh snow, according to the service.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the area:
ILLINOIS:
Cook County –
Chicago (West Ridge): 1 inch
LaGrange Park: 1 inch
Midway Airport: 0.6 inches
O’Hare Airport: 0.4 inches
Kane County –
Batavia: 1.1 inches
Kankakee County –
Bourbonnais: 1 inch
LaSalle County –
La Salle: 1.2 inches
Ottawa: 1.8 inches
Livingston County –
Chatsworth: 2 inches
Will County –
Joliet: 1.1 inches
Lakewood Shores: 1.5 inches
Manhattan: 1.4 inches
New Lenox: 2 inches
Peotone: 1.5 inches
Romeoville: 1 inch
INDIANA:
Jasper County -
Collegeville: 3 inches
Fair Oaks: 1.8 inches
Remington: 1.8 inches
Lake County –
Cedar Lake: 2 inches
St. John: 1.3 inches
Newton County –
Morocco: 2 inches
Porter County –
Boone Grove: 1.3 inches
Valparaiso: 1.5 inches