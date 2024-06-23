Strong-to-severe storms bring wind damage, flooding to Chicago area

A series of thunderstorms brought torrential rains and damaging winds to the Chicago area late Saturday and into Sunday morning, dumping as much as five inches of rain and downing large tree branches across the area.

According to the latest figures released by the National Weather Service, Holiday Hills received 5.03 inches of rain during the storms, which took an especially heavy toll on McHenry and Lake counties in the northern suburbs.

Tower Lakes received 4.94 inches of rain, while 4.91 inches of rain were recorded in Mundelein. Cary, McHenry and Wauconda all received more than four inches of rain, according to weather officials.

That heavy rain led to flooding across the area and sparked flood warnings in several counties. Roadways were inundated with water, with streets closed and even area expressways impacted. The Stevenson Expressway in Chicago reported flooding on all lanes in both directions near Pulaski and Kedzie, according to NWS officials. A railroad viaduct on State Street was also flooded, according to reports.

In addition to the heavy rain, wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour were recorded in numerous communities, bringing down tree branches and causing widespread damage. Multiple photos from suburban Downers Grove show storm damage, including a church steeple that was knocked askew by the ferocious winds.

Communities like Antioch, Batavia and Plainfield all reported serious wind damage, while numerous trees were knocked down in Illinois Beach State Park, according to official reports.

Several area roads, including in Wheaton and Glen Ellyn, were blocked by fallen trees and limbs.

Despite the reports, there were no confirmed reports of tornado touchdowns in the area, though a tornado warning was issued in Kenosha County on Saturday evening.

Damage assessments continue into Sunday, with more pleasant weather expected until another front arrives Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for strong-to-severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.