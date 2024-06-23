Stormy weather, fierce winds and heavy downpours moved into the Chicago area late Saturday, prompting several weather alerts .

Most recently, a severe thunderstorm was issued for Kane County until 11 p.m. A separate severe thunderstorm warning was issued for DeKalb County until 10:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties was slated to remain effect until 1 a.m. Sunday: DeKalb, LaSalle, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will, plus Lake County in Indiana.

A tornado warning for Kenosha County and a severe thunderstorm warning for Lake and McHenry counties were issued earlier but had expired as of 9:30 p.m.

As showers continue, here's a timeline of what you could experience and when:

7 to 10 p.m.

Nearly the entire region will be covered by showers at around 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging winds and heavy downpours could accompany storms as they move through the region. The Chicago area will be under a "slight" risk for severe weather, which is the second threat level on the Storm Prediction Center's five-level scale.

A squall line is expected to move over northern IL tonight and sweep to the southeast into early Sun AM. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will accompany these storms through the evening. The heavy rainfall could cause some instances of localized flash flooding. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/Ipf47wZOiQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 22, 2024

As a result, small hail of up to a half-inch in diameter and isolated tornadoes are possible. However, the greatest concern will be localized flooding, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack.

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

As the squall line moves to the southeast, rain will diminish in the northern counties of the Chicago area and become heavier in southern areas, such as parts of Will County and Kankakee County. While showers are likely in Northwest Indiana earlier in the evening, the brunt of the rainfall isn't expected in that region until 11 p.m.

After that, the severe weather risk will drop to "marginal" risk - the first level on the five-level scale.

The band of rain and storms will finally start to push its way out after midnight, meteorologists said.

Storms are expected to move across the area this evening and overnight. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging winds with perhaps some tornado threat. In addition, the storms will produce torrential downpours which could result in localized flash flooding. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/DFeAoxkuD7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 22, 2024

Early Sunday morning

Most of the rain will move out of the region the early morning hours on Sunday, though we won't be entirely in the clear afterward. Stray showers are possible around sunrise, Sack said. After the morning rain dissipates, we could see a little bit of more moisture around noon -- before cooler temperatures arrive in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are likely, as are temperatures in the low 80s, offering some long-awaited relief to the recent heat spell, Sack said.