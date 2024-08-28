Storms possible in Chicago area, but cooler temps are on their way

The Chicago area isn’t seeing the scalding temperatures it experienced on Tuesday, but things are still muggy outside, and relief is on the way.

Wednesday will likely see readings in the low-to-mid 80s, with heat indices reaching into the 90s thanks to continued muggy conditions, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Most of the area will be free of severe weather, but Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana are in the northern end of an area with a marginal risk of severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Any storms that develop in that area could pack gusty winds and large hail, along with heavy rains and frequent lightning.

Elsewhere in the Chicago area, widely scattered showers and storms are possible, but the day will likely remain mostly dry.

Thursday will see similar conditions, with highs in the mid-80s and humidity pushing heat indices to around the 90-degree mark.

Isolated showers and storms will once again be possible on both Thursday and Friday, but no sustained severe weather threat is expected at this time.

Once the weekend arrives, the promised cooler temperatures will finally start to arrive, dropping things into the mid-80s Saturday and then to the low-80s on Sunday.

Labor Day will be even cooler, with readings in the mid-70s and nighttime lows dipping into the mid-50s, according to extended forecast models.