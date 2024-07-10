Storms could bring gusty winds, brief funnel clouds to Chicago area

The Chicago area can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, and while storms aren’t expected to reach severe limits, they could still bring serious impacts.

According to forecast models, those storms are expected to form across most of the Chicago area, with the exception of areas near Lake Michigan.

Scattered storms remain possible this evening, with the highest coverage through 7pm CDT in the dashed area. Gusty winds, downpours, and small hail are the main threats in addition to cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. A brief funnel cannot be ruled out west of I-39. pic.twitter.com/HGJ5GppSbR — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 10, 2024

The highest coverage of storms, according to the National Weather Service, could be seen in parts of LaSalle, Kane, DuPage, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, while areas to the north of Interstate 88 and west of Interstate 94 could also see scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The main threats with any of the storms will be frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours, which could cause ponding on roadways as the storms trundle to the southeast at 20 miles per hour.

In addition, gusty winds and small hail could also develop within the storms, and brief funnel clouds are even possible, according to NWS officials.

The newly-formed storms could occur a day after parts of northwest Indiana saw more than six inches of rain as the remnants of Beryl barreled through the region.

Widespread rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl occurred across the area from yesterday through ths morning. Rainfall totals up to 6" were observed in the area. For a list of rainfall reports above 1 inch, see: https://t.co/TNpbxDgUqx #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/TdGVpZGGFp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 10, 2024

In Illinois, heavy rain was also reported in parts of eastern Kankakee and Will counties, and one swath of southern Cook County and northwestern Lake County in Indiana were inundated with rain as a thunderstorm cell stalled out over the region because of winds off of Lake Michigan.

Chicago’s official reporting station at O’Hare International Airport received just over one-half inch of rain, while the National Weather Service’s offices in Romeoville reported 1.5 inches of rain.