Live updates: Tornado watch issued, White Sox game postponed amid severe weather threat

The Chicago area is at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Tuesday evening, with a tornado watch in effect and sporting events already impacted by the conditions.

DeKalb and LaSalle counties are impacted by the watch, which will expire at 10 p.m.

Here are the latest updates from around the Chicago area as severe weather approaches.

7 p.m.: Far-western counties remain at highest risk of severe storms

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The National Weather Service's updated guidance indicates that parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties, as well as Winnebago County, will be at an increased risk of severe weather in the coming hour.

Officials warn that those counties are most vulnerable to damaging winds, quarter-size hail and isolated tornadoes.

All three counties remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

As for the rest of the Chicago area, gusty winds and hail are possible as the evening moves along, with storms moving to the northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Storms will continue to expand across N IL and NW IN through the evening. Gusty winds and a few instances of quarter size hail are the main threats. Elsewhere, a threat for damaging winds, quarter-size hail, and even a few tornadoes exists mainly across parts of NW Illinois. pic.twitter.com/Zf9rlvk60k — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 16, 2024

6:47 p.m.: Thunderstorms bring gusty winds, hail to suburban counties

A group of special weather statements have been issued for parts of Livingston and Kankakee counties on Tuesday as thunderstorms begin firing in the area.

Wind gusts of around 30 miles per hour and nickel-size hail are possible with the storms as they drift to the northeast, according to the NWS.

6:03 p.m.: White Sox postpone Tuesday game vs. Royals

The White Sox have postponed their Tuesday showdown with the Kansas City Royals due to rain, the team announced.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin 30-to-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game will be able to attend both games of the doubleheader. Fans with tickets for Tuesday’s game will be issued refunds, the team announced.

5:50 p.m.: Tornado watch issued for west-suburban counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for DeKalb and LaSalle counties as severe weather approaches the Chicago area.

According to the alert, conditions could be favorable for development of tornadoes in the region, with gusty winds and large hail also possible with any storms that develop.

Lee, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties are also impacted by the watch.

5:21 p.m.: Live radar shows approach of storms

Stay tuned to live Doppler radar on the NBC Chicago app as severe storms approach the region.

5:13 p.m.: ComEd prepared for severe storms

With the possibility of wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and frequent lightning, ComEd says it has positioned crews and equipment to deal with any potential power outages.

The company offered residents several options to report outages and downed power lines, which can be found on their website and mobile app.

4:30 p.m.: Dust storm warnings impact Interstate 72 near Springfield

With severe weather approaching, the National Weather Service was forced to issue several dust storm warnings along a stretch of Interstate 72 just west of Springfield.

Illinois State Police also had to close the roadway between mile markers 84 and 87 multiple times because of the conditions, with near-zero visibility reported in the area.