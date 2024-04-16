ComEd prepares for power outages ahead of Chicago-area severe weather

Comed is preparing for the potential for power outages Tuesday afternoon as a round of severe weather threatens the Chicago area.

According to the company, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning could cause outages in the utility’s service area, and they have positioned crews and additional equipment to deal with any issues.

“We’ve been monitoring incoming weather for several days and making plans based on where we think the highest impact could be,” said David Perez, executive vice president and COO of ComEd. “Our priority is to safely restore our customers as quickly as possible. The investments we have made in the grid are helping to mitigate the impact of severe weather.”

In addition to the gusty winds and lightning, there is a potential for tornadic activity in the area, with several warnings already issued in Iowa and Missouri.

For customers who experience power outages, reports can be made by texting the word “OUT” to 26633. Customers can also call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1.

Customers who see downed power lines can call the same number, and are urged not to approach downed power lines.

Customers are also asked not to approach crews that are working in the field, and to instead get restoration times via the company’s mobile app or by visiting the utility’s website.