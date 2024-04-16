Chicago Weather

ComEd prepares for power outages ahead of Chicago-area severe weather

generic ComEd trucks

Comed is preparing for the potential for power outages Tuesday afternoon as a round of severe weather threatens the Chicago area.

According to the company, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning could cause outages in the utility’s service area, and they have positioned crews and additional equipment to deal with any issues.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“We’ve been monitoring incoming weather for several days and making plans based on where we think the highest impact could be,” said David Perez, executive vice president and COO of ComEd. “Our priority is to safely restore our customers as quickly as possible. The investments we have made in the grid are helping to mitigate the impact of severe weather.”

In addition to the gusty winds and lightning, there is a potential for tornadic activity in the area, with several warnings already issued in Iowa and Missouri.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For customers who experience power outages, reports can be made by texting the word “OUT” to 26633. Customers can also call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1.

Customers who see downed power lines can call the same number, and are urged not to approach downed power lines.

Customers are also asked not to approach crews that are working in the field, and to instead get restoration times via the company’s mobile app or by visiting the utility’s website.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us