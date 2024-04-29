Court documents reveal details on piece of evidence connected to Officer Luis Huesca's murder

NBC 5 Investigates has learned that Chicago Police recovered Officer Luis Huesca’s 9 mm Glock service handgun on Friday at a residence in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

NBC Chicago obtained both a Chicago police report and a proffer filed on Monday in Cook County Criminal Court. The reports stated officers spoke with a 20-year-old man named Caschaus Tate, who is described as “an associate” -- but not a relative -- of Xavier Tate, the man charged with Officer Huesca’s murder.

As of Monday night, Xavier Tate was not yet in police custody.

The report said Caschaus Tate was seen “discard[ing] a firearm over the fence into the [neighboring] yard” and “the firearm was discovered to be a Glock semi-automatic pistol.” NBC 5 Investigates confirmed with law enforcement that the Glock was, indeed, Officer Huesca’s service weapon.

Late Monday afternoon, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling announced they had recovered the weapon but did not describe how or where.

The court documents also stated that Officer Huesca’s gun was “uncased [and] unloaded” when it was found.