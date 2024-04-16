Illinois is familiar with many types of severe weather warnings, but an alert issued Tuesday in Sangamon County is decidedly less common.

According to the National Weather Service, a dust storm warning was issued along a stretch of Interstate 72 in the western portion of the county, and will remain in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police also announced they had shut down that portion of the interstate because of visibility issues posed by the dust. The roadway reopened just before 4 p.m.

A wind advisory and a severe thunderstorm watch were also issued for the area, as severe storms could churn up wind gusts in excess of 45-to-50 miles per hour.

Closer to Chicago, no watches have yet been announced, but the area remains at a “slight” threat of severe weather.