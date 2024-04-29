Chicago police recover fallen Officer Luis Huesca's service weapon

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca's service weapon was recovered, the city's police superintendent announced Monday, as the manhunt for the alleged gunman remained underway.

Speaking to reporters following Huesca's funeral, Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling said the officer's gun had been recovered, adding that detectives were still working to track down the gunman.

"We're going to continue to work diligently until we take this individual into custody," he said. "And at some point, we will, we will get justice for this family..."

Family, friends and colleagues shared emotional stories of the person they knew during a funeral mass attended by law enforcement from all across the country. Huesca, a six-year veteran of the force, was just two days shy of his 31st birthday when he was shot on April 21 in the 3100 block of West 56th Street near his Gage Park home.

Authorities previously released surveillance photos and video footage of the man believed to have gunned down Huesca. An arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Xavier Tate Jr., who police deemed armed and dangerous.

A $100,000 reward was announced for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Chicago police continued to search for the man responsible for Officer Luis Huesca’s shooting death on Saturday, nearly one week after the officer was shot and killed. NBC Chicago’s Courtney Sisk reports.

Snelling said there have been major breaks in the case, including the recovery of Huesca's service weapon. The gun, along with the officer's SUV, were both stolen following the shooting. Police previously said the SUV had been found.

"..Our officers are working, they have not stopped working since this happened," he said. "And there have been some major, major breaks and other leads..."

Anyone with information on the gunman's whereabouts or the shooting was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip online.