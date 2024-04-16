Live Radar: Track rain, severe weather as storm system nears Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Several waves of precipitation are expected to hammer the Chicago area Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with a threat of severe weather on Tuesday night in northeastern Illinois.

Most of northern Illinois is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, while northwest Indiana is at a "marginal" risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Storms firing in Iowa and Missouri have led to numerous tornado warnings, and those warnings began to shift into Illinois just after 5 p.m.

As the evening moves along, counties to the west of the Chicago area will be first to see the threat of severe weather, with the entire area at risk of those storms by 8 p.m.

During the Wednesday morning commute, additional showers and storms could fire in far-eastern Illinois and western Indiana.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar:

Check the Illinois road conditions near you: