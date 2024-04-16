Severe weather threat remains for Chicago area Tuesday night

The Chicago area remains under threat for severe weather on Tuesday night, with showers and thunderstorms expected to impact the region into the overnight hours.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, northern Illinois remains under a “slight” risk of severe weather, with the main threats consisting of large hail, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

WATCH: Live radar shows approach of storms toward Chicago area

Frequent lightning and heavy rain are also possible with the storms, according to current forecast models.

According to the National Weather Service, storms will likely approach the Chicago area by 8 p.m. Tuesday, continuing toward the northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Those storms will likely impact DeKalb and LaSalle counties first, then continue their movement toward Chicago and the northern suburbs, according to forecast models.

The storms have already led to numerous tornado warnings in western Illinois, southern Iowa and northern Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued far northwestern Illinois and eastern Iowa, as well as southwestern Wisconsin.

A tornado watch remains in effect for counties immediately to the west of the NBC Chicago viewing area, including Bureau, Putnam and Marshall counties. That watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Storms are expected to impact the Chicago area late Tuesday night, but rain could stick around through Wednesday morning, according to forecast models. Far eastern Illinois and western Indiana remain at a “marginal” risk of severe weather before storms move out.

Gusty winds out of the west will continue even as storms end, with some gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

More storms are possible Thursday, but the worst of those storms are expected to stay south of the NBC 5 viewing area.