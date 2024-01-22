Some Chicago-area schools switch to e-learning ahead of ice storm

An ice storm that threatens to cause more than one-quarter inch of accumulations has led some Chicago-area schools to switch to e-learning for Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing rain is expected to intensify in the evening hours across the area, leading to ice accumulations that could exceed one-quarter of an inch.

Those types of accumulations will take time to melt, causing potential travel issues as well as challenges for the power grid and for tree branches in the area.

The worst of the accumulations are expected to occur in an area south of Interstate 80, according to the National Weather Service.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As a result, many schools are transitioning to e-learning for Tuesday. That list of schools includes several in Momence and Grant Park in eastern Kankakee County. Multiple schools in Crete and University Park, including Crete-Monee High School, have also switched to e-learning.

Peotone schools will also switch to e-learning, as will Talala Elementary school in Park Forest.

For the most up-to-date list of school closures, you can visit our updated page here.