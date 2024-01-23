Dozens of Chicago-area schools report closures, e-learning due icy conditions

Freezing rain and ice-covered roads moved dozens of Chicago-area schools to close and switch to e-learning schedules Tuesday.

"If your area has not been treated, it will be treacherous and dangerous this morning," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "We've seen some accumulations of ice this morning."

Chicago road conditions: ‘Extremely icy' driving conditions lead to slide-offs, spins-outs across Illinois

According to the Emergency Closing Center, more than 60 schools across the Chicago area including in Addison, Burr Ridge, Wheaton and Downers Grove reported moves to e-learning schedules or even full closures Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools remained open.

See the full list of Illinois school closures for Tuesday, January 23, here.