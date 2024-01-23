Chicago Forecast

Dozens of Chicago-area schools report closures, e-learning due icy conditions

More than 60 Chicago area schools were closed Tuesday as a winter weather advisory continues

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Freezing rain and ice-covered roads moved dozens of Chicago-area schools to close and switch to e-learning schedules Tuesday.

"If your area has not been treated, it will be treacherous and dangerous this morning," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "We've seen some accumulations of ice this morning."

Chicago road conditions: ‘Extremely icy' driving conditions lead to slide-offs, spins-outs across Illinois

According to the Emergency Closing Center, more than 60 schools across the Chicago area including in Addison, Burr Ridge, Wheaton and Downers Grove reported moves to e-learning schedules or even full closures Tuesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools remained open.

See the full list of Illinois school closures for Tuesday, January 23, here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Forecast
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us