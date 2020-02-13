Some Chicago-Area, NW Indiana Schools Close Due to Snow

As the Chicago area woke up to continued snow on Thursday, the winter weather forced some schools to close or adjust their start times.
The majority of the schools impacted were in northwest Indiana, where winter weather advisories were scheduled to remain in effect through 9 p.m. in parts, and where lake effect snow was expected to continue through the evening.
Some of the schools closed for the day include:
- Calumet Christian School in Griffith
- Charter School Of The Dunes in Gary
- City Of Hobart Schools in Hobart
- Duneland Schools in Chesterton
- Michigan City Area Schools in Michigan City
- Momence Community Unit School District #1 in Momence
- Nativity Of Our Savior School in Portage
- New Vistas High School in Portage
Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago was among schools scheduled to start late, opening its doors at 12 p.m. because of the weather.
Click here for a full list of school closings and late starts across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.