Some Chicago-Area, NW Indiana Schools Close Due to Snow

As the Chicago area woke up to continued snow on Thursday, the winter weather forced some schools to close or adjust their start times.

The majority of the schools impacted were in northwest Indiana, where winter weather advisories were scheduled to remain in effect through 9 p.m. in parts, and where lake effect snow was expected to continue through the evening.

Some of the schools closed for the day include:

Calumet Christian School in Griffith

Charter School Of The Dunes in Gary

City Of Hobart Schools in Hobart

Duneland Schools in Chesterton

Michigan City Area Schools in Michigan City

Momence Community Unit School District #1 in Momence

Nativity Of Our Savior School in Portage

New Vistas High School in Portage

Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago was among schools scheduled to start late, opening its doors at 12 p.m. because of the weather.

