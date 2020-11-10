Severe Weather Live Blog: Thunderstorm Warnings Issued, Some Metra Trains Stopped

Severe weather is impacting the Chicago area on Tuesday, with watches and warnings issued throughout the region.

Here are the latest headlines:

5:18 p.m.: Tornado Warning Issued for Kenosha County

A new tornado warning has been issued for Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm that spawned the warning is moving to the northeast at 50 miles per hour, and radar indicated rotation inside of the storm, according to an alert from NWS.

5:14 p.m.: All Inbound, Outbound Trains Stopped on Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Line Due to Severe Weather

Inbound and outbound train movement on the Metra UP-Northwest line was halted at approximately 5 p.m. due to severe weather, officials said.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement halted due to weather related conditions, tornado warnings — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 10, 2020

Trains on the Metra UP-West line were also impacted by severe weather, and the agency warns that other lines could be impacted as the weather moves to the northeast.

5:11 p.m.: Thousands Without Power as Severe Weather Hammers Area

Thousands of ComEd customers are without power on Tuesday night as a series of thunderstorms rolls through the Chicago area.

You can find up-to-date totals on outages at this link.

More than 2,000 customers in both Kane and McHenry counties are without power as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

4:52 p.m.: Kankakee County Added to Tornado Watch Area

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch for northeastern Illinois now includes Kankakee County until 8 p.m.

The alert also includes Ford and Iroquois counties.

DeKalb, LaSalle, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties all remain under the watch until 8 p.m.

4:44 p.m.: Metra UP-Northwest Trains Impacted by Severe Weather

According to Metra officials, Train #652 on the UP-Northwest line, scheduled to arrive at the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 5:38 p.m., is stopped due to severe weather.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Train #652, scheduled to arrive Ogilvie Transportation Center at 5:38 PM - stopped, weather related conditions, tornado warnings — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 10, 2020

Trains on the Metra UP-West line have also been impacted by the storms, which are moving to the northeast at approximately 55 miles per hour.

4:40 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Four NE Illinois Counties

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of McHenry, Lake, DuPage and Cook counties until 6 p.m.

The warning impacts all of Lake County, the eastern portion of McHenry County, all of DuPage County and northern Cook County, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are moving toward the northeast at 55 miles per hour, and wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour have been reported with the storms.

4:31 p.m.: Tornado Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Remain in Effect

A tornado warning remains in effect for northeastern LaSalle County in Illinois until 4:45 p.m. according to the National Weather Service, while multiple severe thunderstorm warnings also remain in effect.

As of 4:30 p.m., the cell that triggered the tornado warning was located near Sheridan, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour. The cell has radar-indicated rotation, according to a storm alert.

The storm will move toward Lake Holiday and Somonauk, where it will arrive at approximately 4:35 p.m.

4:28 p.m.: Trains Stopped on Metra UP-West Line Due to Weather

Officials with Metra say that at least one train has stopped on the Union Pacific-West line due to severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Train #37, scheduled to arrive in Elburn at 4:11 p.m., is stopped near La Fox because of weather-related issues.

Metra Alert UP-W - Train #37, scheduled to arrive Elburn at 4:11 PM - stopped near La Fox, weather related problems; tornado warning. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) November 10, 2020

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are being reported with thunderstorms rocking the Chicago area, and more storms are expected to develop as the evening progresses.

4:23 p.m.: Stay Tuned to Our Live Weather Coverage

4:20 p.m.: LIVE RADAR - Watch the Storm Front as it Moves Toward Chicago

You can watch our live radar in the player below: