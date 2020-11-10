Storms to Bring Threat of Damaging Winds, Tornadoes Ahead of Powerful Cold Front

A stormy Tuesday afternoon is expected to bring severe weather to the Chicago area before ushering in a powerful cold front that will send temps plummeting after several days of record warmth.

Nearly all of the Chicago area is is under a slight risk category for severe weather, with areas north and west set to see the stronger storms.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late in the afternoon in far western counties, then sweep east Tuesday evening. A few of the storms will likely be strong to severe, bringing the threat of damaging winds of up to 60 mph, small hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes.

Prepare for an active day of weather. Partly to mostly cloudy, becoming extremely windy with record warmth in the low to mid 70s. Showers & storms develop late afternoon in far west counties then sweep east across the metro area this evening; likely strong to severe. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/90WUWEMxtt — Andy Avalos (@AndyAvalosNBC5) November 10, 2020

The entire area is under a wind advisory beginning at noon and continuing through 10 p.m. The strongest winds are expected to arrive between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, according to the advisory.

Highs Tuesday are expected to reach into the low to mid 70s. The record high for the date is 71 degrees.

But by Wednesday, things turn sunny, breezy and cold as highs drop into the upper 40s and low 50s, where they are expected to stay for the remainder of the week.