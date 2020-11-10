Wind Gusts of Nearly 80 MPH Reported in Multiple Chicago Area Communities

After a series of severe thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area on Tuesday, residents were left cleaning up after strong wind gusts knocked over tree branches, damaged roofs and knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Several locations reported wind gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour, including Chicago’s Navy Pier and Sugar Grove in suburban Kane County. Power lines were blown down in Winnebago and DeKalb counties, and tree branches were knocked off of trees throughout the region.

Here is a running tally of wind gust reports issued by the National Weather Service:

Boone County:

Poplar Grove – 70 mph wind gust

Cook County:

Hanover Park – 66 mph wind gust

Midway International Airport – 61 mph wind gust

Navy Pier – 78 mph wind gust

O’Hare International Airport – 68 mph wind gust

Rosemont – 64 mph wind gust

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – Multiple power lines down

DuPage County:

DuPage Airport – 56 mph wind gust

Woodridge – 65 mph wind gust

York Center – 63 mph wind gust

Kane County:

Batavia – 58 mph wind gusts

Campton Hills – 60 mph wind gusts

Sugar Grove – 79 mph wind gust

Kendall County:

Plattville – 58 mph wind gust

Lake County:

Waukegan Airport – 61 mph wind gust

LaSalle County:

Mendota – 65 mph wind gusts

Peru – 63 mph wind gust

Peru (northwest portion of town) – 70 mph wind gust

Serena – 76 mph wind gust

Lee County:

Dixon – 54 mph wind gust

Ogle County:

Byron – 70 mph wind gust

Rochelle – 58 mph wind gust

Will County:

Plainfield – 60 mph wind gust

Winnebago County:

Machesney Park - 0.5 inch-diameter hail

Rockford – 0.5 inch-diameter hail

Rockford Airport – 72 mph wind gust

Rockton – 1.25 inch-diameter hail, wind gusts of 70 mph

Roscoe – 1 inch-diameter hail, 70 mph wind gusts

Winnebago – 73 mph wind gust