Wind Gusts of Nearly 80 MPH Reported in Multiple Chicago Area Communities

After a series of severe thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area on Tuesday, residents were left cleaning up after strong wind gusts knocked over tree branches, damaged roofs and knocked out power to thousands of customers.
Several locations reported wind gusts of nearly 80 miles per hour, including Chicago’s Navy Pier and Sugar Grove in suburban Kane County. Power lines were blown down in Winnebago and DeKalb counties, and tree branches were knocked off of trees throughout the region.
Here is a running tally of wind gust reports issued by the National Weather Service:
Local
Boone County:
Poplar Grove – 70 mph wind gust
Cook County:
Hanover Park – 66 mph wind gust
Midway International Airport – 61 mph wind gust
Navy Pier – 78 mph wind gust
O’Hare International Airport – 68 mph wind gust
Rosemont – 64 mph wind gust
DeKalb County:
DeKalb – Multiple power lines down
DuPage County:
DuPage Airport – 56 mph wind gust
Woodridge – 65 mph wind gust
York Center – 63 mph wind gust
Kane County:
Batavia – 58 mph wind gusts
Campton Hills – 60 mph wind gusts
Sugar Grove – 79 mph wind gust
Kendall County:
Plattville – 58 mph wind gust
Lake County:
Waukegan Airport – 61 mph wind gust
LaSalle County:
Mendota – 65 mph wind gusts
Peru – 63 mph wind gust
Peru (northwest portion of town) – 70 mph wind gust
Serena – 76 mph wind gust
Lee County:
Dixon – 54 mph wind gust
Ogle County:
Byron – 70 mph wind gust
Rochelle – 58 mph wind gust
Will County:
Plainfield – 60 mph wind gust
Winnebago County:
Machesney Park - 0.5 inch-diameter hail
Rockford – 0.5 inch-diameter hail
Rockford Airport – 72 mph wind gust
Rockton – 1.25 inch-diameter hail, wind gusts of 70 mph
Roscoe – 1 inch-diameter hail, 70 mph wind gusts
Winnebago – 73 mph wind gust