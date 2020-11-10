Officials in Winnebago Say Clean-up Underway After Powerful Storms Hammer Village

Officials in Winnebago are asking residents to be vigilant after powerful thunderstorms ripped through the area, knocking out power, impacting gas service and knocking down tree branches and power lines.

According to officials with the Winnebago Police Department, many village residents are currently without power, and both ComEd and Nicor Gas workers are out trying to repair damage done by the storms.

“Please give crews space to work and try to keep the roadways clear for equipment,” police officials said.

Residents are being asked to call 815-335-2351 if they see something that needs to be repaired or removed from city streets.

According to ComEd’s website, 11,324 customers in Winnebago County are without power as a result of Tuesday’s storms, which packed wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour in some locations and sparked numerous severe thunderstorm warnings across the region.

Hail in excess of one inch in diameter was reported in Rockton and in Roscoe, A 72 mph wind gust was reported at Rockford Airport during the storm, and reporting stations in Rockton and Roscoe reported 70 mph gusts.

The highest wind gust was reported in Winnebago itself, where a 73 mph gust was recorded by officials.