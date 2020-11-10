Thousands of Customers Without Power as Severe Weather Pounds Chicago Area

Thousands of customers throughout the Chicago area are without power on Tuesday as severe thunderstorms packing wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour roll through the region.

According to ComEd, more than 1,000 customers in McHenry County are without power on Tuesday afternoon, along with more than 700 in DeKalb County.

Here are the latest power outage numbers as of 5:10 p.m.:

Cook County: 89 customers

DeKalb County: 808 customers

DuPage County: 88 customers

Kane County: 2,397 customers

LaSalle County: 306 customers

McHenry County: 2,207 customers

Ogle: 8,309 customers

Will County: 183 customers

Winnebago County: 9,999 customers

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for most of northeastern Illinois as a result of the storms, and a brief tornado warning was issued in LaSalle County. That warning has been allowed to expire, but a tornado watch remains in effect for most of the Chicago area until 8 p.m.