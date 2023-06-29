‘Multiple' rounds of strong to severe storms expected in Chicago area; hail, tornadoes possible

Heavy downpours, lightning and loud claps of thunder pounded parts of the Chicago area including Lake County overnight and into the early morning hours, one of "multiple waves" of storms expected to move through the region Thursday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Forecast models show at least three rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Thursday, with the first round already underway in northern and central Cook County.

According NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman the first round of storms is expected to continue through at least 9 a.m. Around 5:04 a.m., live radar showed an eastward-moving storm cell hovering around suburban Mt. Prospect and Northfield, where penny-sized hail, heavy downpours, gusty winds and flashes of lightning are all possible.

Farther south, Livingston county reported severe thunderstorms, with strong winds and half-dollar-sized hail. According to the National Weather Service, nearby Kankakee, Grundy and LaSalle counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 a.m.

The first round is already ongoing and should last through about 10 AM, and should primarily occur within the yellow shaded area. Isolated storms may occur outside the yellow shaded area, however, so don’t let your guard down. #ILwx #INwx (2/5) pic.twitter.com/9SG9Y31Xoz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 29, 2023

The second window of storms is expected to occur between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., along and south of Interstate 80 near LaSalle county. According to the National Weather Service, this round has the potential to be "the most damaging," as a line of storms "races in from the Plains."

"Areas south of I-80 are favored, but areas to the north are NOT out of the woods," the National Weather Service said in a tweet. In those parts, which includes portions of Kankakee, Grundy and LaSalle counties as well as Livingston, destructive winds up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

Additionally, the threat of a tornado cannot be ruled out, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

Round 2 may be the most damaging as a line of storms races in from the Plains. Areas south of I-80 are favored, but areas to the north are NOT out of the woods. Here’s a rough estimated time of arrival, though this may change as the forecast is updated this morning. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/lU0tcTsHg5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 29, 2023

A third round of storms is expected to occur during parts of the Thursday evening commute, between 5 and 9 p.m., forecast models show. According to the the NWS the third round poses the "greatest threat" near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, stretching as far east as Waukegan, to as far west as near Mount Carroll.

That round of storms has the potential to bring strong and damaging hail and winds, and the potential for a tornado, the NWS says.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the risk of Thursday's storms becoming severe depends on location. In much of the Chicago area, the risk remains "slight" on the Storm Prediction Center's six-level scale. Farther south, the risk is greater, in the "enhanced" category.

Temperatures highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, with building humidity. Additionally, an Air Quality Alert for northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois remains in effect until midnight, due to the the smoke and haze from Canadian Wildfires.

As of 5:45 a.m., the Environmental Protection Agency's air quality tracking website AirNow.gov showed air quality in much of the Chicago area wavering between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy," with a PM2.5 reading of 205.

Poor air quality issues have plagued multiple states throughout the week, with thousands of flights across the country canceled as a result. As of 6:35 a.m. Thursday, O'Hare International Airport saw nearly 80 flights canceled as a result of air quality issues and storms.

Overnight Friday, storms and showers are expected to continue.

This story will be updated.