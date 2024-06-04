Scattered showers, storms could impact White Sox-Cubs game Tuesday evening

Hot and humid conditions could pave the way for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening, with the timing potentially threatening the start of a series between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

According to the latest forecast models, dew points have soared into the low-70s in different parts of the Chicago area, with the muggy conditions making things feel even warmer as highs rise into the mid-80s across the region.

Those conditions coincide with the slow arrival of a cold front that was pushing across Iowa and Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, potentially causing an outbreak of showers and thunderstorms in the Chicago area late Tuesday and even into Wednesday morning.

Several rounds of showers and storms could hit the area, and the Storm Prediction Center has areas west of Interstate 57 at a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

The scattered nature of the showers and storms make it harder to predict when they’ll arrive, though the 7:05 p.m. game between the Cubs and White Sox could be impacted at some point, according to forecast models.

The two teams are also scheduled to play Wednesday, but the Cubs will hit the road on Thursday and the White Sox will open a series against the Boston Red Sox, throwing into question when any type of make-up game could occur if needed.

At any rate, areas that do see the development of showers and storms could see heavy downpours and gusty winds, along with lightning and occasional hail, according to forecast models.

After several rounds of showers and storms, the front is expected to finally push through on Wednesday morning, bringing with it one final chance of thunderstorms.

After it departs, cooler temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, with highs in the low-70s, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.