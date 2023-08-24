Relief from heat wave slowly arriving in Chicago area this weekend

After two days of record-heat and humidity, the Chicago area will finally start to see some relief in coming days.

In terms of the temperature, relief will arrive much-more quickly, with highs likely settling around their seasonal averages on Friday. Highs are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 80s across most of the area, a far-cry from the triple-digit heat that impacted Chicago on Thursday.

Those readings will be accompanied by a chance of some scattered showers or perhaps thunderstorms, which could also help cool the area down after a brutal stretch of days.

Winds shifting off Lake Michigan will continue to drop temperatures in the area, according to forecast models, paving the way for a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The one sticking point? The humidity, which will fade a bit more slowly as a cold front sags down across the region.

Forecast models call for dew points of nearly 70 degrees on Friday, which isn't nearly as bad as the 80-degree marks the region was hitting Wednesday and Thursday, but still humid enough to be noticeable.

By Saturday, that humidity will finally start to fade, and by Sunday dew points will drop into the 50s and low-60s, meaning much-more comfortable conditions will finally arrive in force.

Monday will see a brief uptick in the temperatures back into the low-80s, but the middle of the following week appears to be very pleasant temperature-wise, with highs in the 70s expected across the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather information.