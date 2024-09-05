Rain, huge temperature swing to give Chicago area a taste of fall

Summer and fall lovers are at odds at this time of year as the Chicago area gets a few last warm days before the seasonal change, but there will be something for both in coming days.

Thursday will certainly be one for the summer lovers, as temperatures soar to nearly 90 degrees, along with humidity pushing heat indices into the 90s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

An approaching cold front will change all of that however, bringing increasing clouds and eventually scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region late Thursday and into Friday morning.

That front will also drop temperatures considerably, with highs only topping out around 70 degrees on Friday at midnight, with temps rebounding only slightly after daybreak, according to forecast models.

Breezy conditions are also expected, with winds shifting out of the north and whipping up sizable waves on Lake Michigan, making for hazardous swimming conditions.

In addition, scattered showers will still be possible in the wake of the front, with some lake-effect showers also possible in northwest Indiana well into the day Saturday.

Even if the Chicago area stays dry to start the weekend, temperatures will be on the cool side, with fall lovers enjoying readings in the mid-60s.

Summer will get its revenge in fairly short order, with temps climbing into the 70s on Sunday and then back into the 80s by Monday, with mostly sunny skies expected for most of the week, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.