The weather in Chicago might feel like spring, but the change of seasons isn't here quite yet. That hasn't stopped many from preparing for what's to come as winter finally reaches an end.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the upcoming spring and residents will want to take note of what the publication forecasts for the Chicago area.

According to the Almanac, much of the region is set to see normal temperatures, but it's the precipitation that will raise some eyebrows.

Although the predictions indicate "dry" conditions are expected for the overall spring season, particularly in the lower Great Lakes, there's also indications the region will see "some late-season snowflakes."

"The best chances for some late-season snowflakes (outside of the mountains of the West) will be across the Lower Great Lakes, an area that may experience chillier weather during April," according to the Almanac.

For gardeners, the dry conditions and risk of late-season snow will of particular interest.

Although, meteorologists caution against such long-range predictions.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center shows "equal chances" for above- or below-average temperatures across Illinois for the months of February through April. It also shows an increased chance for above-average precipitation during that time period.

In addition to that, there's a La Niña conditions are "expected to persist," with a 59% chance they continue through April, though a transition to ENSO-neutral is likely by May, the NOAA reported.

While meteorological spring is set to begin on March 1, the first official day of spring 2025 is set for March 20 with the spring equinox.