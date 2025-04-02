Gusty winds topple semi-trailers, closing Interstate 65 in NW Indiana

Crews are working to clean up a section of northbound Interstate 65 in Lake County after gusty winds toppled multiple semi-trailers on Wednesday.
According to Indiana State Police, the roadway is closed near mile marker 239, or one mile south of the Lowell exit, after five semi-trailers were knocked over Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities believe that gusty winds were the culprit, and the interstate has been closed for clean-up efforts.
Traffic is being diverted from the roadway at State Route 10, and “lengthy delays” are expected as clean-up continues.
There is still a “slight” chance of severe weather in the area, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats will be gusty winds and the potential for large hail of 1-inch in diameter or more, according to the National Weather Service.
There is also an isolated chance of tornadoes, according to officials.
