Chicago forecast: Record-breaking warmth possible followed by rain, thunder

It will feel more like April than January, with temperatures in the 50s and rumbles of thunder

Chicago could tie or even break a weather record Thursday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, as the January thaw continues.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, highs in the mid 50s were expected Thursday, with a predicted high of 55 degrees. That would tie the weather record, Roman said, set in 1988.

"Feeling more like April than January this afternoon," Roman said, with temperatures nearly 25 degrees above average.

Sunshine is expected early in the day, Roman said. By Thursday afternoon however, showers will develop south of I-80, with more widespread rain later this evening and overnight.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes noted that most of the Chicago area won't see rain until "after sunset."

Moderate-to-heavy rain was expected at times overnight and through the morning hours, Jeanes said, and rumbles and claps of thunder could occur.

By 6 a.m. Friday, more heavy rain could fall, Jeanes said, right as the morning rush hour commute picks up.

"It's not expected to be icy, but with some heavy rain, we could see slick roads and a slower than normal Friday morning commute," Jeanes said.

The rain is expected to move out by around 2 p.m. Friday, Jeanes said.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the highest rain totals are expected in Chicago's southeastern counties, where upwards of 1.5 inches of rain could fall. Elsewhere, amounts are expected to be lower.

Temperatures Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lows 40s. By Saturday, temperatures were expected to fall back down to the mid 30s, but warming up again into the 50s for Groundhog Day Sunday, Jeanes said.

