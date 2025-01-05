Illinois State Police

Multi-vehicle crash closes Interstate 70 in Illinois as winter storm continues

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

All lanes of Interstate 70 in southern Illinois are closed after a multi-vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said.

According to Illinois State Police, the multi-unit crash closed all eastbound lanes of the highway near Greenup.  

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

All traffic is being diverted off the roadway at U.S. Route 40, according to ISP officials. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crash.

Greenup is located in Cumberland County in southeastern Illinois, with Interstate 70 crossing the state on its way to the northeast toward Indianapolis.

The area is one that’s expected to be hit hard by ongoing heavy snow and gusty winds, with significant snowfall accumulations expected in the region.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in the area until Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Road conditions are deteriorating around central and southern Illinois, especially south of the Interstate 72 corridor, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State Police
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us