Multi-vehicle crash closes Interstate 70 in Illinois as winter storm continues

All lanes of Interstate 70 in southern Illinois are closed after a multi-vehicle crash, Illinois State Police said.

According to Illinois State Police, the multi-unit crash closed all eastbound lanes of the highway near Greenup.

All traffic is being diverted off the roadway at U.S. Route 40, according to ISP officials. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crash.

Greenup is located in Cumberland County in southeastern Illinois, with Interstate 70 crossing the state on its way to the northeast toward Indianapolis.

The area is one that’s expected to be hit hard by ongoing heavy snow and gusty winds, with significant snowfall accumulations expected in the region.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in the area until Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Road conditions are deteriorating around central and southern Illinois, especially south of the Interstate 72 corridor, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.