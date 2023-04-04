More Severe Weather in Store for Chicago Area After Hail, Damaging Winds Hit Many

Following a morning and afternoon of severe storms that brought heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds to many in the Chicago area, two more rounds of possibly dangerous weather are still in store.

The next round of weather could arrive Tuesday evening across northern Illinois, bringing the threat of more hail and possibly even a few tornadoes, just days after several tornadoes touched down across the region.

See the latest severe weather alerts for your area here

There's still some questions in the lead-up to this system, however.

Early models for Tuesday night indicated that the storms would stay to the west of the NBC 5 viewing area. There is a chance that those storms could move a bit more to the east, however.

Though "there remains considerable uncertainty" surrounding whether or not this round will in fact develop, if it does, "all modes of severe weather would be possible," particularly in northern and western portions of the Chicago area.

A "cap" of warm air could protect the Chicago area from seeing severe storms in this wave, but if that cap weakens enough to allow storms to develop, things "will quickly become severe."

According to the National Weather Service, the biggest threat will likely take place between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and sit west of Interstate 39.

Another and possibly even bigger round of potentially severe storms will move in Wednesday morning, with the threat increasing for the Chicago.

The main threats with that system will be damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. The biggest threat with this system will sit along and east of Interstate 55.

The potential for severe storms on Wednesday has increased. Main threats are from damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. A relatively higher potential exists along and east of I-55. Severe threat will end in the early aftn. #ILwx #INwx (2/3) pic.twitter.com/nIKHo9zNbr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 4, 2023

The biggest threat for strong to potentially severe conditions will likely be between 6 a.m. and noon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A wind advisory will be in effect across much of the area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

As Wednesday's storms move across the area, temperatures will quickly fall.

As each wave develops, it will be important to stay alert.

Track the storms as they move through the area live with our interactive radar:

As always, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team’s latest forecasts on all platforms, including our station’s 24/7 Streaming News channel and on the NBC Chicago app, available on both Apple and Android devices.