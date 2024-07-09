Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track rain, storms as remnants of Hurricane Beryl approach Chicago

The Chicago area could see several inches of rain, and flooding could occur in some areas

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to arrive in the Chicago area on Tuesday, bringing the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding to the region.

The first bands of rain are expected to start arriving on Tuesday afternoon, with heavier precipitation occurring as that rain becomes more widespread heading into the evening hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Several inches of rain could fall, with some areas south of Interstate 80 and in parts of northwest Indiana potentially seeing 4-to-6 inches of accumulation.

A flood watch has also been issued for DuPage, Cook, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana until Wednesday afternoon.

You can track the movement of Beryl's arrival on our live interactive radar.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar:

Check the Illinois road conditions near you:

