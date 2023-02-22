Live Blog: Ice Storm, Gusty Winds Expected to Continue Overnight in Chicago Area

An ice storm warning remains in effect for parts of northern Illinois, while icy precipitation and gusty winds could impact other suburbs as temperatures drop Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Already, thousands of customers are without power, and nearly 200 flights have been canceled at Chicago's airports because of the bad conditions.

Here are the latest weather headlines from around northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

ComEd Power Outages Affecting Over 62,000 Customers

As freezing rain and icy conditions continue to affect the Chicago area, more than 62,000 ComEd customers across Northern Illinois are impacted by power outages, with 1,358 active outages as of 6:10 p.m.

Of the affected customers, 14,312 are in Cook County alone. In McHenry County, 12,978 customers have been impacted, with 12,192 impacted customers in Kane County. Additionally, 8,472 Lake County customers have been affected.

Icy Conditions Cause Power Lines to Snap, Trees to Fall Over

As icy precipitation continues to fall across the area, and as dropping temperatures cause water to freeze on untreated surfaces, motorists are being urged to use caution amid a myriad of travel challenges.

In Lakemoor, located in Lake County, Fox Lake Road is currently blocked in both directions between Volo Village Road and U.S. 12 after heavy ice caused power lines to snap in the area.

In Lake in the Hills in McHenry County, Hilltop Drive is blocked because of a fallen tree.

In De Kalb, Lincoln Highway is blocked in both directions because of a fallen tree, and so is Pingree Road in suburban Cary.

Fallen power cables are causing issues in Lake Villa as well, with Route 83 blocked in both directions between Route 132 and Cedar Avenue.

Thousands of ComEd customers are without power because of the icy conditions, with more outages expected to pile up as temperatures drop and icy precipitation continues to fall.

More Than 35,000 Customers Without Power

As icy conditions cause power line failures, more than 35,000 customers are without power as of 5:30 p.m., ComEd says.

The brunt of the outages is being borne by Kane County, where 9,550 customers are without power, and in Cook County, where 9,210 customers are in the dark at this time.

It’s unclear when power service will be restored, and the combination of icy conditions and gusty winds could cause those outages to continue to trend upward.

You can get the latest updates on the outages on ComEd’s website.

Nearly 200 Flights Canceled at O’Hare, Midway

Wintry conditions in the Midwest, including here in Chicago, have caused the cancellation of nearly 200 flights, with flight delays creeping upward as temperatures drop.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 152 flights have been canceled at O’Hare as of 5:30 p.m., with another 43 flights canceled at Midway.

Flight delays of nearly 30 minutes are being reported at O’Hare.

You can find up-to-date information on the CDA’s website.

Winter Weather Advisory, Ice Storm Warning in Effect for Parts of Northern Illinois

An ice storm warning remains in effect for several counties in far northern Illinois, with additional ice accumulations expected into the overnight hours.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning is in effect for Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

An additional one-to-three tenths of an inch of ice accumulations are possible in that time, especially on elevated and untreated surfaces.

Power outages and tree damage are possible, according to officials.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. for numerous northern Illinois counties.

According to the National Weather Service, an advisory remains in effect for Lake, DeKalb, Kane, and northern Cook counties until 6 a.m.

Freezing rain is expected in the area through that time, with up to one-fifth of an inch of ice accumulation possible on untreated and elevated surfaces. That problem will be exacerbated by wind gusts in excess of 35 miles per hour.