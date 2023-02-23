More Than 90,000 Chicago-Area Residents Remain Without Heat, Power After Storm Downs Trees, Leaves Ice-Covered Power Lines

Thousands of residents across the Chicago area remain without power or heat Thursday morning after an ice storm Wednesday accompanied by strong, gusting winds, freezing rain and sleet resulted in downed trees, ice-covered power lines, slippery roads and sidewalks and more than 200 flights canceled across Chicago's O'Hare and Midway International Airports.

"If outside, be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines," a Wednesday evening tweet form the National Weather Service warned. "Do not touch downed power lines! If you will be out driving, use caution and be alert for downed tree branches and/or power lines blocking roadways."

Although much of the precipitation across the region came to an end overnight, a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for the entire Chicago area is adding to the already hazardous road conditions, with visibility down below one mile for many locations, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY -- in effect area-wide until 9am

Visibility this morning down below 1 mile for many locations @NBCChicago pic.twitter.com/QT2taLsA5q — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) February 23, 2023

Additionally, pockets of drizzle and strong winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour remain in the forecast for Thursday, potentially impacting drivers throughout the morning commute.

More Than 90,000 Without Power As Ice Covers Branches, Power Lines

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, 92,467 customers are currently without power, ComEd's outage map shows. Late Wednesday, that number was over 100,000. And according to the utility, some residents may remain in the dark through parts of the weekend.

"Based on the history of similar storms of this size, we expect 80% of outages in your region to be restored by Thursday evening (2/23/23)," a storm message on ComEd's website reads, "and the majority of our remaining outages restored by Saturday evening (2/25/23).

In McHenry County, where an ice storm warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday, 31,178 residents currently remain without power, with more than 7,000 of those residents in Crystal Lake alone.

In Cook County, 13,951 customers are currently impacted, with the majority of outages reported in Streamwood, Hanover Park and Elgin. In Kane County, 14,602 customers remain without power, with more than 2,000 of those customers in South Elgin.

In Lake County, 7,973 residents are facing outages.

Late Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported that ice total accumulations across Cook, DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry Counties vary from .1 inch to .25 inches.

Thursday Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much of Thursday is expected to remain dry, and the threat of additional icing has come to an end, as temperatures in the morning hours remain above 32 degrees.

However, as a cold front moves in, temperatures are are expected to quickly drop, and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour will remain.

Additionally, a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. is causing low visibility cross the area.

Thursday evening is expected to be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s, forecast models show.

Friday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, will be partly sunny and chilly, with his in the mid 20s to low 30s.