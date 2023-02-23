School Closures: Several Chicago-Area Schools Closed Due to Power Outage From Storm

Editor's Note: Our latest story on the storm and outages can be found here. Our original story continues below.

Many Chicago suburbs are still feeling the lingering effects of a powerful and icy winter storm Wednesday that left downed trees, ice-covered power lines, slick, slippery roads and thousands of power outages in its path.

According to the ComEd outage map, as of 7:45 a.m., 86,154 customers remain without power. Earlier Thursday, that number was over 90,000.

In McHenry County, where an ice storm warning remained in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 27,000 residents currently remain without power, with more than 6,000 of those residents in Crystal Lake alone.

In Cook County, more than 11,000 customers are currently impacted, with the majority of outages reported in Streamwood, Hanover Park and Elgin. In Lake County, more than 7,000 residents are currently without power.

In Kane County, more than 13,000 customers remain without power. More than 2,000 of those customers are in South Elgin, ComEd says, where thousands are also impacted by internet outages, and several schools were forced to close as a result.

"Due to a power outage caused by the weather conditions, the following schools will be closed today, Feb. 23," a Thursday message sent to parents from School District U-46 read. "South Elgin High School, Canton Middle School, Kenyon Woods Middle School, Clinton, Huff, Lords Park, Ridge Circle, Sunnydale and Willard elementary schools, as well as Illinois Park Early Learning Center."

According to officials, District 26 in Cary, and District 3 in Fox River Grove are also closed.

Additionally, several private schools in the north and west suburbs, including St. John The Evangelist in Streamwood, Allendale School in Woodstock and Frist Church Preschool in Crystal Lake are closed.

See the full list of closures here.

"Based on the history of similar storms of this size, we expect 80% of outages in your region to be restored by Thursday evening (2/23/23)," a storm message on ComEd's website reads, "and the majority of our remaining outages restored by Saturday evening (2/25/23).

Across the area on roads and side streets, a handful of intersections remain dangerous as stop lights without power flicker on-and-off, NBC 5 traffic reports show.

"If outside, be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines," a Wednesday evening tweet form the National Weather Service warned. "Do not touch downed power lines! If you will be out driving, use caution and be alert for downed tree branches and/or power lines blocking roadways."

Photos and video from Wednesday night in Lake Villa show a giant, fallen tree blocking a roadway as an ice-covered power line droops above.

Although much of the precipitation across the region came to an end overnight, a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for the entire Chicago area is adding to the already hazardous road conditions, with visibility down below one mile for many locations, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports.

Additionally, pockets of drizzle and strong winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour remain in the forecast for Thursday, potentially impacting drivers throughout the morning commute.

Thursday Forecast

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much of Thursday is expected to remain dry, and the threat of additional icing has come to an end, as temperatures in the morning hours remain above 32 degrees.

However, as a cold front moves in, temperatures are are expected to quickly drop, and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour will remain.

Additionally, a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. is causing low visibility cross the area.

Thursday evening is expected to be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold, temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s, forecast models show.

Friday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, will be partly sunny and chilly, with his in the mid 20s to low 30s.