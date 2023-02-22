Chicago Weather

Here Are The Latest Ice Accumulation Measurements Around the Chicago Area

With at least one northern-suburban county under an ice storm warning and several others under winter weather advisories, ice accumulations are starting to increase across the Chicago area Wednesday.

Rockford Airport is reporting more than one-third of an inch of ice, which has caused travel delays and power outages across the region. More than 100,000 residents of the Chicago area were impacted by outages, with ComEd working to restore service.

National Weather Service guidelines classify any accumulation of more than one quarter-inch of ice to be “disruptive,” and several areas are close to qualifying for that distinction as of 9 p.m.

Here are the latest ice accumulation totals from across the area.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Cook County:

Schaumburg – 0.2 inches

DeKalb County:

Local

Chicago Forecast 30 mins ago

Icy Precipitation to End, With Cooler Temps and Gusty Winds in Chicago's Forecast

Making A Difference 2 hours ago

Police Officers, Children Strengthen Community Bonds Through Cooking-Based Program

De Kalb – 0.25 inches

Kane County:

Elgin – 0.2 inches

Hampshire – 0.15 inches

St. Charles – 0.2 inches

Lake County:

Libertyville – 0.1 inches

Mundelein – 0.19 inches

McHenry County:

Lake in the Hills – 0.18 inches

Lakewood – 0.13 inches

McHenry – 0.2 inches

Ogle County:

Mount Morris – 0.2 inches

Winnebago County:

Rockford Airport – 0.37 inches

Winnebago – 0.3 inches

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us