Here Are The Latest Ice Accumulation Measurements Around the Chicago Area

With at least one northern-suburban county under an ice storm warning and several others under winter weather advisories, ice accumulations are starting to increase across the Chicago area Wednesday.
Rockford Airport is reporting more than one-third of an inch of ice, which has caused travel delays and power outages across the region. More than 100,000 residents of the Chicago area were impacted by outages, with ComEd working to restore service.
National Weather Service guidelines classify any accumulation of more than one quarter-inch of ice to be “disruptive,” and several areas are close to qualifying for that distinction as of 9 p.m.
Here are the latest ice accumulation totals from across the area.
Cook County:
Schaumburg – 0.2 inches
DeKalb County:
De Kalb – 0.25 inches
Kane County:
Elgin – 0.2 inches
Hampshire – 0.15 inches
St. Charles – 0.2 inches
Lake County:
Libertyville – 0.1 inches
Mundelein – 0.19 inches
McHenry County:
Lake in the Hills – 0.18 inches
Lakewood – 0.13 inches
McHenry – 0.2 inches
Ogle County:
Mount Morris – 0.2 inches
Winnebago County:
Rockford Airport – 0.37 inches
Winnebago – 0.3 inches