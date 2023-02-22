Here Are The Latest Ice Accumulation Measurements Around the Chicago Area

With at least one northern-suburban county under an ice storm warning and several others under winter weather advisories, ice accumulations are starting to increase across the Chicago area Wednesday.

Rockford Airport is reporting more than one-third of an inch of ice, which has caused travel delays and power outages across the region. More than 100,000 residents of the Chicago area were impacted by outages, with ComEd working to restore service.

National Weather Service guidelines classify any accumulation of more than one quarter-inch of ice to be “disruptive,” and several areas are close to qualifying for that distinction as of 9 p.m.

Here are the latest ice accumulation totals from across the area.

Cook County:

Schaumburg – 0.2 inches

DeKalb County:

De Kalb – 0.25 inches

Kane County:

Elgin – 0.2 inches

Hampshire – 0.15 inches

St. Charles – 0.2 inches

Lake County:

Libertyville – 0.1 inches

Mundelein – 0.19 inches

McHenry County:

Lake in the Hills – 0.18 inches

Lakewood – 0.13 inches

McHenry – 0.2 inches

Ogle County:

Mount Morris – 0.2 inches

Winnebago County:

Rockford Airport – 0.37 inches

Winnebago – 0.3 inches