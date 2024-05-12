Man dies in unincorporated Grayslake house fire, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after a man died during a fire inside a home in suburban Grayslake, officials say.

According to authorities, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 17800 block of West Winnebago Drive after reports of a fire.

When deputies arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman outside, who said that her 44-year-old son was still inside the structure. Police say deputies attempted to enter the residence, but were driven back by thick smoke.

Firefighters from suburban Gurnee arrived to assist with the response, and were able to locate the man inside. Police and firefighters attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for this weekend to determine an official cause of death.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, but the fire “does not appear suspicious” at this time, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.