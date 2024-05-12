DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Man faces felony DUI charges in fatal DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

The driver was also hurt in the crash, which occurred just after midnight Thursday

A 20-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash that left another man dead last week.

According to Chicago police, the man was driving in the 3100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 12:15 a.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid striking another vehicle.

The vehicle then struck a curb and slammed into a light pole, police said.

A 25-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was listed in fair condition following the collision, police said.

Over the weekend, the driver was charged with felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated DUI in connection to an accidental death, according to Chicago police.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.

