Light Snow Continues Sunday Before Major Storm to Start the Week

The Chicago area likely woke up to a light dusting from overnight snow Saturday and into Sunday morning, with more on the way to start the week.

According to current forecast models, under an inch to 1 inch of snow was recorded in most areas Sunday morning. By the afternoon, snow will likely pause and clouds move in with some freezing drizzle potentially causing hazardous travel conditions.

The main weather event looms beginning Monday afternoon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the snow will sweep across the area throughout the afternoon and evening hours Monday, then will continue to fall overnight and into the day Tuesday.

According to the latest forecast models, Chicago could be right at the epicenter of the snowfall, with anywhere from 6-to-9 inches falling in the area over a 24-hour period.

Current forecasts indicate that wind off of Lake Michigan could add some lake enhancement to the weather system, potentially causing even heavier snowfall in the city and lakeside suburbs.

If that forecast holds, it could potentially double the region’s snowfall so far this winter. As of Saturday, O’Hare International Airport has received 8.6 inches of snow so far this winter, just under half of the 17.5 inches of snow that it has usually received by this point.

With Sunday’s snowfall, as well as the snow coming later in the week, the region could vault up to an average amount of snow by the time the system moves out.

Areas north and south of the city could see less snow, with 3-to-6 inches of snow possible in some locations.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in place across some areas of the Chicago area Monday leading into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 app and NBC 5 Chicago for all the latest forecast models.